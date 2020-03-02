Koppers (KOP) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Trail Estimates

Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP swung to a profit (attributable to the company) of $20.6 million or 96 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2019, from a loss of $2.6 million or 13 cents a year ago. The bottom line in the reported quarter was boosted by a one-time deferred tax benefit of $14.9 million.



Barring one-time items, earnings were 29 cents per share for the quarter, down from 60 cents a year ago. It was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Higher profitability from the company's wood-preservation businesses was more than offset by weaker demand for carbon-related products.



Koppers recorded revenues of $393.2 million for the quarter, down around 8% year over year. Sales fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $393.5 million.



Koppers Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

Segment Highlights



Revenues from the Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment went up around 3% year over year to $169.5 million in the quarter. The growth was supported by higher crosstie volumes and favorable pricing associated with Class I and commercial markets that more than offset reduced demand in maintenance-of-way and crosstie recovery businesses.



The Performance Chemicals unit recorded sales of $104.6 million in the quarter, up around 5% year over year. Sales were driven by increased organic volumes and favorable pricing for copper-based preservatives in North America as well as sales from new customers and new products.



Revenues from the Carbon Materials and Chemicals division fell around 26% to $119.1 million. Sales were impacted by reduced volumes for carbon pitch in China, Australia and Europe, and lower pricing for carbon pitch and refined chemicals, mainly in Europe and North America



Full-Year Results



Earnings (as reported) for 2019 were $3.16 per share, up from $1.10 per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $3.31 per share, down from $3.50 in 2018.



Revenues were $1,772.8 million for the full year, up around 4% year over year.



Financials



Koppers ended 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $33 million, down around 19% year over year. Long-term debt was $891 million, down around 9% year over year.



Outlook



Moving ahead, Koppers currently sees no material negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak.



The company expects sales of around $1.7 billion for 2020, excluding any sales generated from Koppers (Jiangsu) Carbon Chemical Company Limited (“KJCC”).

Koppers recently agreed to sell KJCC to Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd. and C-Chem Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. The total sale price for the transaction is $107 million. After applicable adjustments, Koppers expects to realize around $65 million of net cash, after noncontrolling interest, taxes and expenses.



Moreover, Koppers expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $200-$210 million for 2020, barring the contribution from KJCC.



Koppers also expects adjusted earnings for 2020 in the range of $3.00-$3.30 per share.



Price Performance



Koppers’ shares are down 16.4% over a year, compared with the 38.5% decline recorded by its industry.







Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ, NovaGold Resources Inc. NG and Commercial Metals Company CMC.



Daqo New Energy has projected earnings growth rate of 353.7% for 2020 and sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company’s shares have rallied roughly 70% in a year’s time. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NovaGold has projected earnings growth rate of 11.1% for the current fiscal and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s shares have surged around 103% over a year.



Commercial Metals has estimated earnings growth rate of 21.6% for the current fiscal and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s shares are up roughly 8% in a year’s time.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.