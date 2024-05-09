Koppers (KOP) Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag in Q1

Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP logged profits (attributable to the company) of $13 million or 59 cents per share for the first quarter of 2024, down from a profit of $25.5 million or $1.19 per share a year ago.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 62 cents per share for the quarter, down from $1.12 per share a year ago. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents.



Koppers recorded revenues of $497.6 million for the quarter, down around 3% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $503 million. The Railroad and Utility Products and Services (“RUPS”) segment delivered record sales on higher pricing and crosstie volumes. The Performance Chemicals (PC) segment also gained from higher volumes. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals (“CMC”) segment saw lower sales on reduced prices and volumes amid softer demand.

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

Segment Highlights

Sales from the RUPS segment rose around 6% year over year to $225.1 million in the reported quarter. It was below the consensus estimate of $229 million. Sales were driven by higher prices in several markets and increased volumes for crossties.



The PC segment recorded sales of $150.1 million in the quarter, up around 2% year over year. It beat the consensus estimate of $137 million. Sales were driven by higher volumes, partly offset by reduced prices in the Americas and Australasia.



Sales from the CMC division fell around 20% year over year to $122.4 million. It was below the consensus estimate of $129 million. The year-over-year downside was due to weaker market demand, lower sales prices across most products and reduced volumes of carbon pitch and carbon black feedstock.

Financials

Koppers ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $49 million, down around 26% sequentially. Long-term debt was $865.1 million, up around 4% sequentially.

Outlook

Koppers noted that it remains focused on expanding and optimizing its business and making progress toward its long-term financial goals.



The company anticipates sales for 2024 to be roughly $2.25 billion. It also expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $265-$280 million for the year. Koppers sees adjusted earnings per share to be $4.10-$4.60 for 2024.



The company also expects capital expenditures of roughly $80-$90 million for this year.

Price Performance

Koppers’ shares have rallied 40.7% in a year compared with 0.4% rise recorded by the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KOP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Sylvamo Corporation SLVM, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Integra Resources Corp. ITRG and New Found Gold Corp. NFGC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sylvamo is slated to report first-quarter results on May 10. The consensus estimate for SLVM’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.05. The company’s shares have rallied around 56% in the past year.



Integra Resources is expected to report first-quarter results on May 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRG’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 3 cents. The consensus estimate for ITRG’s first-quarter earnings has been stable in the past 60 days.



New Found Gold is expected to report first-quarter results on May 10. The consensus estimate for NFGC’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 7 cents.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.