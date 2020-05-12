Koppers' (KOP) Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates in Q1

Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP recorded profits (attributable to the company) from continuing operations of $1.9 million or 9 cents per share for first-quarter 2020, compared with a profit of $9.8 million or 47 cents a year ago.



Barring one-time items, earnings were 47 cents per share for the quarter, down from 55 cents a year ago. Earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Koppers recorded revenues of $401.9 million for the quarter, up around 7% year over year and in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Sales rose roughly 8% barring an unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of $6.3 million.



Koppers Holdings Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Koppers Holdings Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc Quote

Segment Highlights



Sales from the Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment went up around 14% year over year to $190 million in the quarter. The growth was supported by higher volumes in Class I & commercial crosstie markets and utility pole markets as well as favorable pricing in commercial crosstie that more than offset reduced demand in maintenance-of-way businesses and unfavorable currency.



The Performance Chemicals unit recorded sales of $111.4 million in the quarter, up around 13% year over year. Sales were driven by increased demand for copper-based preservatives in North America as well as volumes from new customers that more than offset reduced demand in Europe and unfavorable currency.



Sales from the Carbon Materials and Chemicals division fell around 10% to $100.5 million. Sales were impacted by reduced global pricing of carbon pitch and lower sales volumes of carbon pitch in North America.



Financials



Koppers ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $54.2 million, up around 42% year over year. Long-term debt was $943 million, down around 6% year over year.

Outlook



Koppers, in April 2020, withdrew its earlier communicated guidance for 2020 due to uncertainties associated with the scope, duration and impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.



Koppers, in February 2020, agreed to sell Koppers (Jiangsu) Carbon Chemical Company Limited (“KJCC”) to Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd. and C-Chem Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. The total sale price for the transaction is $107 million, subject to adjustments. Koppers expects to realize around $65 million of net cash, after taxes and expenses. It plans to apply the proceeds to reduce debt.



Price Performance



Shares of Koppers have lost 48.5% over a year, compared with the industry’s 24.3% decline.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.