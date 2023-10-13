Koppers (KOP) Announces Completion of Term Loan B Repricing

Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP recently announced that it has successfully repriced its seven-year $399 million senior secured Term Loan B (TLB), which is due on Apr 10, 2030.



The repricing is leverage-neutral and lowers the interest rate margins applicable to the TLB by 50 basis points (bps), including for adjusted Term SOFR Rate or adjusted Daily Simple SOFR loans from 4.00% with a floor of 50 bps to 3.50% with a floor of 50 bps.



This transaction is in line with the company's history of optimizing its capital structure, which it achieved by lowering interest expenses through repricing while keeping its leverage, covenants and maturity date the same.



Shares of Koppers have gained 75.1% over the past year compared with a 8.5% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Koppers, on its second-quarter call, noted that it remains focused on expanding and optimizing its business and making progress toward its long-term financial goals.



The company anticipated sales for 2023 to be roughly $2.1 billion. It also expects adjusted EBITDA to be around $250 million for the year. Koppers sees adjusted earnings per share for 2023 to be around $4.40.



The company expects capital expenditures of $110-$120 million for this year.

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Commercial Metals Company CMC, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and The Andersons Inc. ANDE.



Commercial Metals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CMC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 21.7%, on average. The stock is up around 3.9% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has rallied roughly 105.3% in the past year. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting in one. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.



Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has gained roughly 58.9% in the past year. ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.