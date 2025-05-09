Markets
Koppers Holdings Slides To Loss In Q1, Confirms FY25 Adj. Earnings

May 09, 2025 — 09:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Friday announced a slip to loss in first quarter, while net sales were down 8.3 percent from the prior year. The company updated its 2025 sales forecast, and confirmed adjusted earnings outlook.

The quarterly loss attributable to Koppers were $13.9 million or $0.68 per share, compared to profit of $13.0 million or $0.59 per share in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings attributable to the company was $14.6 million or $0.71 per share while it was at $13.6 million or $0.62 per share in the previous year.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $456.5 million from $497.6 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025, Koppers confirmed adjusted earnings at $4.75, up from $4.11 in the prior year.

The company now expects full year sales in a range of $2.0 billion to $2.20 billion, while the previous forecase was $2.17 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $280 million, while it was at $261.6 million in the prior year.

