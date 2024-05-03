Koppers Holdings Q1 Profit Down, Misses Estimates; Sees Annual Earnings Below View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Koppers Holdings Inc.(KOP) has cut its full-year adjusted EPS outlook considering global economic conditions, uncertain geopolitical environment and supply chain challenges.

It now sees adjusted EPS in the range of $4.10 - $4.60, don from the previous outlook of $4.60 - $4.80. On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect earnings of $4.69 per share for the year.

Sales for the quarter is still expected to about $2.25 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $2.24 billion.

Q1 Results:

Koppers Holdings announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13.0 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $25.5 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Koppers Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.6 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $497.6 million from $513.4 million last year.

Koppers Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $13.0 Mln. vs. $25.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $497.6 Mln vs. $513.4 Mln last year.

