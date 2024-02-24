Koppers Holdings (KOP) Price Target Increased by 10.82% to 64.43

The average one-year price target for Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) has been revised to 64.43 / share. This is an increase of 10.82% from the prior estimate of 58.14 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.10 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.64% from the latest reported closing price of 52.11 / share.

Koppers Holdings Declares $0.07 Dividend

On February 14, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024 will receive the payment on March 25, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $52.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.85%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koppers Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOP is 0.12%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 23,238K shares. The put/call ratio of KOP is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,091K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 9.65% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,779K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 16.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,410K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,007K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 36.62% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 727K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Koppers Holdings Background Information

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Its products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. The Company serves its customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe.

