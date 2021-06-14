Koppers Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:KOP) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

Koppers Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:KOP) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Koppers Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NYSE:KOP Price Based on Past Earnings June 14th 2021 free report on Koppers Holdings

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Koppers Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 96% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 159% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 1.8% per annum during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 14% each year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Koppers Holdings' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Koppers Holdings maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Koppers Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

If you're unsure about the strength of Koppers Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

