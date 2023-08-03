Koppers Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $24.5 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $11.7 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Koppers Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.9 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $577.2 million from $502.5 million last year.

Koppers Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $24.5 Mln. vs. $11.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $577.2 Mln vs. $502.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.1 Billion

