Koppers Holdings Inc. Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.4 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $26.8 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Koppers Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.9 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.4% to $504.8 million from $563.2 million last year.

Koppers Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

