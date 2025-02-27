KOPPERS HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $KOP Reports Quarterly Earnings

KOPPERS HOLDINGS ($KOP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, missing estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $477,000,000, missing estimates of $505,841,663 by $-28,841,663.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KOP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KOPPERS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

KOPPERS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $KOP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

M LEROY BALL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 30,008 shares for an estimated $1,127,323 .

. STEPHEN R TRITCH sold 3,533 shares for an estimated $131,003

BRADLEY A PEARCE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $111,570

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KOPPERS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of KOPPERS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.