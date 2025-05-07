Stocks
KOP

KOPPERS HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $KOP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 07, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

KOPPERS HOLDINGS ($KOP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $495,472,336 and earnings of $0.63 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KOP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KOPPERS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

KOPPERS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $KOP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • M LEROY BALL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 29,989 shares for an estimated $1,092,246.
  • STEPHEN R TRITCH sold 3,533 shares for an estimated $131,003
  • BRADLEY A PEARCE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $111,570

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KOPPERS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of KOPPERS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

