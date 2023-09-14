Koppers Expects To Exceed Prior Full-year Guidance; Affirms Sales Forecast

(RTTNews) - Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) affirmed previous forecast for 2023 sales of approximately $2.1 billion, while increasing both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share guidance. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be in the range of $250 million to $260 million, compared with $250 million previously. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $4.30 to $4.60 per share, compared with $4.40 previously.

CEO Leroy Ball said: "We typically do not update guidance between reporting periods; however, we made an exception because we will be sharing news today that recent results are trending toward another record quarter as well as informing the investment community on our longer-term plan progress. This data represents another proof point that Koppers remains on track to reach our 2025 target of $300 million in adjusted EBITDA."

