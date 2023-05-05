Kopper Holdings (KOP) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Kopper Holdings said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kopper Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOP is 0.09%, an increase of 19.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 22,041K shares. The put/call ratio of KOP is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kopper Holdings is 43.35. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.49% from its latest reported closing price of 33.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kopper Holdings is 2,057MM, an increase of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,220K shares representing 10.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 28.06% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,807K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 30.16% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,549K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 24.41% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,134K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 803K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 21.85% over the last quarter.

Koppers Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Its products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. The Company serves its customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.