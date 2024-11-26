News & Insights

Kopore Metals Update: Shift in Substantial Holding Status

November 26, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

Mahe Investments Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in ENRG Elements Limited due to a dilution from the completion of an entitlement offer, affecting 78 million voting securities. This change reflects a significant shift in the company’s shareholder landscape, potentially impacting investor strategies.

