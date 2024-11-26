Kopore Metals Update: Shift in Substantial Holding Status

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mahe Investments Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in ENRG Elements Limited due to a dilution from the completion of an entitlement offer, affecting 78 million voting securities. This change reflects a significant shift in the company’s shareholder landscape, potentially impacting investor strategies.

For further insights into AU:EEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.