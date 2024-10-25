News & Insights

Kopore Metals Ltd Reports Cash Flow Decline Amid Operating Costs

October 25, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

Kopore Metals Ltd reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $1.107 million at the end of the quarter, primarily due to operating expenses such as staff and administration costs. The company did not engage in any significant investing or financing activities during this period. Investors may want to keep an eye on the company’s cash flow management as it continues its exploration activities.

