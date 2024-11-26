News & Insights

Kopore Metals Director Increases Shareholdings Significantly

November 26, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

Kopore Metals Ltd announces a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Caroline Denise Keats. Ms. Keats has increased her direct and indirect holdings to a total of over 71 million shares, through a renounceable entitlement offer. This move signals a strengthened commitment and confidence in the company’s future prospects, which could be of interest to investors.

For further insights into AU:EEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

