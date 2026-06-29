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Kopin Secures Multiple Orders For Sentinel FPV In U.S. OWA Drone Initiative

June 29, 2026 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corporation (KOPN), a manufacturer of micro displays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, Monday announced that it has received multiple new orders from customers evaluating Kopin's Sentinel First Person Viewer or FPV product as a core part of their offering to meet the needs of the US Government's one way attack or OWA drone initiative.

First Person Viewers are headsets that visually put the drone pilot "in the cockpit" of the drone, enabling them full real-time control of the drone as if they were on board, the company said in a statement.

As per Kopin, its Sentinel FPV platform offers dual situational awareness, is extremely low weight, produced in the US and provides a defense-ready performance. It is engineered for high-clarity, low-latency first-person viewing while maintaining real-world situational awareness.

The dual situational awareness enables the drone pilot to maintain their view from the drone and see their proximal surroundings - a major advantage for both safety and mobility, the company added.

The winners of the U.S. Government's Drone Dominance Program have the potential to require tens of thousands of FPV goggles, and volumes orders are expected to begin in late August immediately following the DDP Phase 2 evaluations and awards, with immediate delivery requirements as awards are issued.

Additionally, the micro display manufacturer, continues to pursue auxiliary strategic partnerships with drone manufacturers and system integrators seeking high-performance, U.S.-built FPV solutions.

In pre-market activity, KOPN shares were trading at $4.12, up 7.85% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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