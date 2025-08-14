Kopin Secures $9 Million Follow-On Contract For Defense Thermal Imaging Assembly

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corporation (KOPN), a provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays, Thursday said it has received about $9 million follow-on production contract for thermal imaging assembly for a major U.S. defense prime contractor.

The custom eyepiece module, that integrates Kopin's microdisplay, lens and drive electronics within a ruggedized enclosure, enables warfighters to accurately locate enemy targets in harsh and challenging conditions.

"This follow-on contract further increases our strong backlog of future deliveries," said Bill Maffucci, SVP, Business Development and Strategy. "The consistent performance of our products has earned the trust and confidence of allied forces around the world. We believe this order reaffirms the proven reliability and mission-readiness of our eyepiece assemblies across critical U.S. and NATO-aligned weapon sight programs."

