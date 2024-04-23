News & Insights

Kopin Says Jury Awards Damages Of About $24.8 Mln To BlueRadios

April 23, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp., Inc. (KOPN) announced Tuesday that a jury verdict was entered on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado finding for the plaintiff, BlueRadios, Inc. and awarding approximately $5.1 million in damages as well as recommending $19.7 million in disgorgement and exemplary damages.

The Court will take that recommendation under advisement and will rule on the final number after briefing on the issues in the matter of BlueRadios, Inc. v. Kopin Corporation, Inc.

