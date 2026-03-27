Kopin Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on March 27, 2025, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.kopin.com/investors/events-presentations/

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-225-9448 (US) or 1-203-518-9708 (International), Conference ID::KOPN Q4 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), Replay passcode: 11161278.

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