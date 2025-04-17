Kopin Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on April 17, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.kopin.com/investors/events-presentations/

To listen to the call, dial 800-245-3047 (US) or 203-518-9765 (International), Conference ID: KOPIN.

For a replay call, dial 844-512-2921 (US) or 412-317-6671 (International), Replay passcode: 11158901

