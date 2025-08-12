Kopin Q2 Loss Narrows; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN), an electronics manufacturer, on Tuesday announced that its net loss narrowed in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net loss narrowed to $5.17 million from $5.92 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $0.03 versus $0.05 last year.

Two analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a loss of $0.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Loss from operations narrowed to $5.11 million from $5.92 million in the prior year.

Revenue declined to $8.45 million from $12.34 million last year.

In the pre-market trading, Kopin is 3.2086% lesser at $1.8100 on the Nasdaq.

