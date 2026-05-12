Kopin Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 12, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.kopin.com/investors/events-presentations/ To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-3982 (US) or 1-201-493-6780 (International), Webcast:KOPN.

For a replay call, dial 844-512-2921 (US) or 412-317-6671 (International), Replay passcode: 13760536.

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