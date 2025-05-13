Kopin Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on May 13, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.kopin.com/investors/events-presentations/

To listen to the call, dial 800-445-7795 (US) or 785-424-1699 (International), Conference ID: 1Q25 .

For a replay call, dial 844-512-2921 (US) or 412-317-6671 (International), Replay passcode: 11159136

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.