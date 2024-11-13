Kopin price target lowered to $2 from $2.50 at Ladenburg

Ladenburg analyst Glenn Mattson lowered the firm’s price target on Kopin (KOPN) to $2 from $2.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says the company is beginning to demonstrate sustained growth.

