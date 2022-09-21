Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 10% this week, taking one-year losses to 78%

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 78% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 73% in three years. Even worse, it's down 19% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 8.4% in the same time period.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Kopin wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Kopin increased its revenue by 5.7%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Even so you could argue that it's surprising that the share price has tanked 78%. We'd venture this growth was too low to give holders confidence that profitability is on the horizon. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:KOPN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 21st 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling Kopin stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Kopin shareholders did even worse, losing 78%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kopin better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Kopin (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

We will like Kopin better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.