Kopin Names Michael Murray CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) announced Michael Murray has succeeded John Fan as CEO, effective September 6, 2022. Michael Murray joins Kopin from Ultra Electronics Group, where he served as President of the Cyber business.

"We have been searching for a successor for some time and I believe Michael has the experience to successfully lead the company in its next stage of growth. I will remain Chairman of Kopin and all the subsidiaries and will work closely with Michael on this important transition, while I continue to focus on strategic and scientific matters especially related to Metaverse," said John Fan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.