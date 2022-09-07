Markets
KOPN

Kopin Names Michael Murray CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) announced Michael Murray has succeeded John Fan as CEO, effective September 6, 2022. Michael Murray joins Kopin from Ultra Electronics Group, where he served as President of the Cyber business.

"We have been searching for a successor for some time and I believe Michael has the experience to successfully lead the company in its next stage of growth. I will remain Chairman of Kopin and all the subsidiaries and will work closely with Michael on this important transition, while I continue to focus on strategic and scientific matters especially related to Metaverse," said John Fan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KOPN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular