Kopin (KOPN) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 4.42

The average one-year price target for Kopin (NasdaqCM:KOPN) has been revised to $4.42 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $3.32 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.86% from the latest reported closing price of $3.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kopin. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 39.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOPN is 0.05%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.03% to 74,764K shares. The put/call ratio of KOPN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 9,864K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,715K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 35.68% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 8,230K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,982K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 60.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,802K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 4,000K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 51.74% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,528K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing an increase of 49.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.