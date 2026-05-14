Kopin (KOPN) Price Target Increased by 19.47% to 5.71

The average one-year price target for Kopin (NasdaqCM:KOPN) has been revised to $5.71 / share. This is an increase of 19.47% from the prior estimate of $4.78 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.78% from the latest reported closing price of $5.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kopin. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 25.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOPN is 0.05%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 102,033K shares. The put/call ratio of KOPN is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 11,845K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,474K shares , representing a decrease of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,686K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 7,218K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,778K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 7,000K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,307K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares , representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 43.16% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.