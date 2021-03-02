Markets
Kopin Jumps 21% In Premarket; Co. Reports Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corporation (KOPN) reported net income for the fourth quarter of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with net loss of $7.3 million, or $0.09 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Revenues for the fourth quarter 60% increased 60% year-over-year to $13.9 million from $8.7 million last year, thanks to defense products revenue growth of 112% in the quarter. The consensus estimate stood at $9.33 million.

KOPN is more than 21% up in the pre-market trade on Tuesday. The stock closed at $9.20, on Monday, up 10.05%.

