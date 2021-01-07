Kopin Inks Deal With Jade Bird Display To Develop Superbright Monochrome LED Microdisplays

Markets
(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN), a developer of high-resolution microdisplays and display subassemblies, said Thursday it has signed a multi-year agreement with China-based Jade Bird Display to develop superbright monochrome LED microdisplays.

Under the collaboration, Jade Bird Display will provide the LED wafers and the hybrid bonding service on Kopin-designed and supplied Si backplane wafers for monolithic 2K x 2K LED microdisplays.

Kopin is a developer of microdisplays including OLED (organic light emitting diode) displays, liquid crystal displays (LCD), and Ferroelectric liquid crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays. Kopin also has early patents on LED microdisplay technologies.

Kopin noted that LED microdisplays have the potential for superhigh brightness and low power consumption, which can make them ideal for many applications including see-through augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) applications.

