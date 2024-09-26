News & Insights

Kopin Gets Follow-on Order For Emerald Microdisplay Module - Quick Facts

September 26, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kopin (KOPN) has received a $1.3 million follow-on order for Emerald microdisplay module in support of a major weapon sight product. This order includes additional deliveries as part of an ongoing multi-year production program.

The Emerald module is a fully integrated system that includes Kopin's monochrome transmissive active-matrix liquid crystal display with SVGA resolution, a LED backlight, and integrated drive electronics. It also features Kopin's CyberDisplay architecture.

"The follow-on purchase order of Emerald modules from a repeat customer underscores the long-standing quality and reliability of Kopin's products," said Bill Maffucci, Sr. VP of Business Development and Strategy at Kopin.

