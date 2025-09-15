Markets
Kopin Gets $15.4 Mln OTA From Office Of Secretary Of Defense

September 15, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kopin (KOPN) said it has been awarded a $15.4 million Other Transaction Agreement from the Office of the Secretary of Defense through the U.S. Army Contracting Command under the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program. The IBAS award builds on Kopin's ongoing Soldier Display Trade Study and Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research contract for an Off-the-Visor extended reality prototype.

"This is a transformative moment in Kopin's history and growth trajectory as this contract and the expected follow-on non-dilutive infrastructure investment contracts will be the bedrock which we build the next decade of foundational innovations upon," said Michael Murray, CEO, President, and Chairman of Kopin.

