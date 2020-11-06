Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The results overall were pretty good, with revenues of US$9.5m exceeding expectations and statutory losses coming in at justUS$0.01 per share, some 50% below what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:KOPN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Kopin's twin analysts is for revenues of US$39.3m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 40% to US$0.095. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$38.3m and losses of US$0.11 per share in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a loss per share in particular.

The consensus price target rose 50% to US$2.25, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Kopin's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Kopin's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.9% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Kopin to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Kopin (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

