Kopin Corp Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$6.16 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$3.31 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $12.18 million from $13.20 million last year.

Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$6.16 Mln. vs. -$3.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.07 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q4): $12.18 Mln vs. $13.20 Mln last year.

