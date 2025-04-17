Kopin Corp Q4 Loss Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$2.10 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$6.49 million, or -$0.06 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 70.7% to $14.65 million from $8.58 million last year.

Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.10 Mln. vs. -$6.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.01 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue: $14.65 Mln vs. $8.58 Mln last year.

