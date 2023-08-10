Kopin Corp Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$8.18 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$5.65 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.2% to $10.46 million from $11.91 million last year.

Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$8.18 Mln. vs. -$5.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.07 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q2): $10.46 Mln vs. $11.91 Mln last year.

