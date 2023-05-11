Kopin Corp Q1 loss increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$2.63 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$1.37 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $10.76 million from $11.58 million last year.

Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$2.63 Mln. vs. -$1.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.03 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q1): $10.76 Mln vs. $11.58 Mln last year.

