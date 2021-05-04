Kopin Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kopin Corp (KOPN):

-Earnings: -$4.1 million in Q1 vs. -$3.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q1 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kopin Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$1.8 million or -$0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.02 per share -Revenue: $11.7 million in Q1 vs. $7.9 million in the same period last year.

