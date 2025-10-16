Kopin Closes $15 Mln Strategic Investment With THEON, Plans $8 Mln NRE Agreement

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corporation (KOPN), a provider of advanced display technologies, on Thursday said its previously disclosed $15 million strategic investment agreement with THEON International Plc closed on October 16, 2025.

In addition to the investment from THEON, the companies plan to enter into a separately funded $8 million non-recurring engineering (NRE) agreement to co-develop a military-grade display. This advanced technology is intended for integration into various defense platforms, including high-performance augmented reality solutions for defense applications.

"THEON's investment underscores the strength of our partnership and the strategic value we see in bringing our teams together to accelerate business wins in new markets and leverage our shared vision and commitment to innovation," said Michael Murray, Chairman and CEO of Kopin.

Kopin stock was up more than 2% in pre-market trading from Wednesday's closing of $3.99.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.