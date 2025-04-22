Markets
KOPN

Kopin Bags $7.5 Mln Contract To Supply Microdisplays For Pilot Helmet Mounted Display Systems

April 22, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corporation (KOPN), a provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays, said on Monday that it has received a multi-year contract of $7.5 million to supply microdisplays for pilot Helmet Mounted Display Systems, that provide augmented reality capacities.

The microdisplays will be manufactured in Kopin's Class 10 cleanroom facility in the U.S. to support pilots in critical situations. With their custom-fit helmet, war fighters can easily obtain crucial information relevant to their missions, including enhancing their situational awareness.  

This order adds to the $6 million in orders for pilot helmet displays received in 2025, bringing the total to $13.5 million year-to-date. Kopin's customer is a Tier 1 Department of Defense prime contractor and one of the suppliers of aerospace and defense solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KOPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.