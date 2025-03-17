Kopin Bags $14 Mln Order To Supply Custom Thermal Imaging Assemblies

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN), Monday announced that the company has secured an order valued at $14 million to supply custom thermal imaging assemblies from a leading defense prime contractor.

Additionally, the customer has authorized Kopin procurement of $5.3 million worth materials for an anticipated future order.

In the pre-market hours, Kopin's stock is trading at $1.43, up 1.42 percent on the Nasdaq.

