Kopin Bags $14 Mln Order To Supply Custom Thermal Imaging Assemblies

March 17, 2025 — 09:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN), Monday announced that the company has secured an order valued at $14 million to supply custom thermal imaging assemblies from a leading defense prime contractor.

Additionally, the customer has authorized Kopin procurement of $5.3 million worth materials for an anticipated future order.

In the pre-market hours, Kopin's stock is trading at $1.43, up 1.42 percent on the Nasdaq.

