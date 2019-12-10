Koovs to call in administrators as Indian billionaire Kishore Biyani fails to invest

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Koovs Plc KOOV.L said on Tuesday it would apply to place the online fashion retailer into administration as Indian billionaire Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions FLFL.NS failed to invest a further 6.5 million pounds ($8.34 million).

Koovs said it could not get alternative funding and expects its assets to be bought from the administrator by a company connected to the Koovs' largest secured creditor and chairman Waheed Alli, ensuring the continuation of the operating business.

Future Lifestyle Fashions, a part of Future Group, India's largest retail firm, is Koovs' largest investor.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6749 3167; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.