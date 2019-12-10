Commodities

Koovs to call in administrators as Indian billionaire Kishore Biyani fails to invest

Shanima A Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Koovs Plc said on Tuesday it would apply to place the online fashion retailer into administration as Indian billionaire Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions failed to invest a further 6.5 million pounds ($8.34 million).

Koovs said it could not get alternative funding and expects its assets to be bought from the administrator by a company connected to the Koovs' largest secured creditor and chairman Waheed Alli, ensuring the continuation of the operating business.

Future Lifestyle Fashions, a part of Future Group, India's largest retail firm, is Koovs' largest investor.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

