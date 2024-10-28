Kooth Sees Increase in Voting Rights by Perpetual

Kooth (GB:KOO) has released an update.

Kooth PLC has announced that Perpetual Limited, based in Sydney, Australia, has increased its voting rights from 6.050% to 7.700%, marking a significant change in their holdings. This acquisition reflects Perpetual Limited’s strengthened position in Kooth’s shares, with a total of 2,800,000 voting rights now held. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could influence Kooth’s strategic decisions and market performance.

