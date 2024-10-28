News & Insights

Stocks

Kooth Sees Increase in Voting Rights by Perpetual

October 28, 2024 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kooth (GB:KOO) has released an update.

Kooth PLC has announced that Perpetual Limited, based in Sydney, Australia, has increased its voting rights from 6.050% to 7.700%, marking a significant change in their holdings. This acquisition reflects Perpetual Limited’s strengthened position in Kooth’s shares, with a total of 2,800,000 voting rights now held. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could influence Kooth’s strategic decisions and market performance.

For further insights into GB:KOO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.