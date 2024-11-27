Kooth PLC Sees Stake Increase by Harwood Capital

Kooth (GB:KOO) has released an update.

Kooth PLC has announced that Harwood Capital LLP has acquired a significant voting stake of 4.54% in the company, marking a notable shift in its shareholder dynamics. This acquisition reflects Harwood Capital’s strategic interest in the company’s growth potential. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could influence Kooth’s future market performance.

