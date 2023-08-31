Kootenay Silver Inc (KOOYF) Price Target Increased by 6.50% to 0.78

The average one-year price target for Kootenay Silver Inc (OTC:KOOYF) has been revised to 0.78 / share. This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior estimate of 0.73 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.77 to a high of 0.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,017.34% from the latest reported closing price of 0.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kootenay Silver Inc. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOOYF is 0.25%, an increase of 153.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.43% to 9,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 6,278K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,451K shares, representing a decrease of 50.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOOYF by 52.73% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 3,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 71.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOOYF by 158.26% over the last quarter.

