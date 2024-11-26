Koonenberry Gold Updates Share Placement Date

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.
Koonenberry Gold Limited has updated its previous announcement, shifting the issue date of 450 million placement shares from December 4 to December 5, 2024. This adjustment is part of their ongoing efforts to manage their securities offerings effectively. Investors might find this development significant as it impacts the timeline for the company’s future share availability.
