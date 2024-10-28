News & Insights

Stocks

Koonenberry Gold Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Adelaide, where shareholders will review the company’s Annual Report and vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of Director George Rogers. Investors interested in corporate governance and shareholder engagement may find this meeting significant for understanding the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:KNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.