Koonenberry Gold Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Adelaide, where shareholders will review the company’s Annual Report and vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of Director George Rogers. Investors interested in corporate governance and shareholder engagement may find this meeting significant for understanding the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:KNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.