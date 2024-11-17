Koonenberry Gold Launches EM Survey at Promising Prospect

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited has initiated a Ground Electromagnetic (EM) survey at its Atlantis Cu-Au Prospect, part of the Koonenberry Project in New South Wales. The survey aims to uncover potential copper and gold mineralization across a 6.5km soil anomaly, offering promising insights for future drilling. The company’s strategic approach mirrors successful techniques employed by neighboring explorers, enhancing confidence in their exploration methodology.

